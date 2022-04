Anne M. Mardorf (Hartmann)

Anne M. Mardorf, 74, of Waverly, passed away after living with Parkinson's for 13 years on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Anne Marie Mardorf was born on Nov. 11, 1942, the daughter of Hebert and Elsie (Fuhrmann) Hartmann in Clinton... Read More

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home