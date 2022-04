EVELYN IRENE JOHNSON

JOHNSON, EVELYN IRENE; 79; of Clawson since 1949; died January 29, 2011; at home. Born November 25, 1931 in Iowa to the late Walter and Edith Fielding. A graduate of Clawson High School in 1950, she was active with the Clawson Eagles where she was a trustee. She is a founder of the... Read More

