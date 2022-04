Patsy Beatrice Butts (Thompson)

CLAY CITY — Patsy Beatrice (Thompson) Butts was called home Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2008, to be with the Lord following a brave battle with cancer. Patsy was born May 21, 1930, in Missouri, the daughter of Marvin and Rosa Thompson. She was a longtime resident of the Clay City area... Read More

