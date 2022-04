Jena Louise Nagy

Jena Louise Nagy, age 31 and a life resident of Amherst, passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 6, 2021 unexpectedly.Jena was born in Oberlin on January 9, 1990 to Rusty Allen Nagy and Beth Ann (nee Huffman) Nagy. She was a 2008 graduate of Clearview High School and had attended... Read More

