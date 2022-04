Donald C. Paulus Sr.

Donald C. Paulus, Sr., of Elk Twp. passed away on January 7th, 2010 at the age of 80. Don was born in Bethlehem, PA and served in the Army during the Korean War. He has lived in NJ for 57 years and retired from Clearview Regional High School. Don was predeceased by his wife Olga... Read More