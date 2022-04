Charles H. Decker

Charles Henry Decker, of Greensburg, departed this life, holding the hands of his wife and daughter, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. He was born Feb. 3, 1926, on the family farm in Unity Township. He liked to tell the story of how his Aunt Stella delivered him during a snowstorm. His parents... Read More

