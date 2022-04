Fred Thompson

Fred Thompson passed away at home in Placerville, CA on June 8. A Graveside Service on Friday, June 24, 2011 at 10:00am at the Mesa Cemetery in Gila, NM. He was born at home in Silver City to Jack and Nellie Thompson on Feb 6, 1927. He grew up in Buckhorn, New Mexico where he came... Read More

Bright Funeral Home