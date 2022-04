Donald Lee Laughner

Donald Lee Laughner, 63, of West Lafayette and formerly of Frankfort, passed away May 8, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on October 1, 1956 in Frankfort to Marilyn Joan (Archey) Laughner. He married Grace L. Adams on August 6, 1976 in Forest and she survives... Read More

Archer-Weston Funeral Home