Marcia Cook

MARCIA C. COOK, 80 LOVES PARK - Marcia C. Cook, 80, of Loves Park, IL, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2013, at home surrounded by her family. Marcia was born April 5, 1933, in Blaine, IL, the daughter of Ellery and Elsie (Reimer) Holcomb. She graduated from Clinton High School... Read More