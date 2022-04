Romona Sue Price

Romona Sue Price Romona Sue Price, 70, of Lafayette, IN, passed away Monday, May 29, 2017 at 10:18 p.m. Romona was born on November 13, 1946 in Lafayette to the late James Mitchell and Bessie M. (Jacoby) Mitchell. She graduated in 1964 from Clinton Prairie High School. She married... Read More

