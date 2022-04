Chester Brisbin

BRISBIN, Chester, age 64, of Clio passed away on October 10, 2020 at Regency of Grand Blanc after a brief battle with cancer. Chester was born on January 18, 1956 in Flint, MI. He graduated from Clio High School. He was a proud member of the UAW and retired from Delphi in 2006.... Read More

