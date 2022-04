R.L. Posey

R.L. Posey, 87, passed away on Dec. 4, 2014, in Mayhill. He was born on August 21, 1927, in Alamogordo, to Loyd and Elizabeth (Raley) Posey. R.L. was raised in the Cloudcroft/Mayhill communities and graduated from Cloudcroft High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army with the... Read More

Scenic Chapel