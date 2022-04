Dale W. Cary

Dale W. Cary, 57, of Midlothian, passed away June 22, 2003. He was preceded in death by his brother, R. Alan Cary. He is survived by his children, Sarah Llewellyn and William Russell Cary; his sister, Linda Cary Lilley; and his dogs, Jake and Elwood. Dale was involved with youth activities... Read More