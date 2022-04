Lucille Huber

Lucille Huber 91, Plainfield, passed away December 4, 2013. Born May 14, 1922 in Greencastle, she was the daughter of Alva Harrison and Hattie Jane Eastham Chiles. She graduated from Cloverdale High School. Lucille married Leon O. Huber on February 24, 1944 and he preceded her in... Read More

Hall-Baker Funeral Home - Plainfield