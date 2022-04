Gene Cook

Gene Cook Clyde - Hiram Gene Cook, of Clyde, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home on the same farm where he was born 83 years ago. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Clyde Cemetery with his nephew, John Freeman, officiating under the direction... Read More

Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde