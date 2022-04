Robert W. "Bob" Levenite

Robert “Bob” W. Levenite, 92, of Coatesville, died Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Steffie Levenite, his high school sweetheart, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage until her passing in 2008. Born in Modena, he was the son of the late Walter... Read More

