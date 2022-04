Gary Findley

Gary Findley Gillett Grove formerly of Mitchellville Gary Findley, 73, was born February 22, 1943, to Charles and Beulah Findley in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away at Spencer Hospital on Sunday, April 3, 2016. Gary graduated from Colfax High School in 1961 and then joined the Navy... Read More

Hamilton's Mitchellville Funeral Home