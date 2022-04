James W. "Jim" Drummond

James W. “Jim” Drummond, 82 of Avon, OH passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1938 in Maplewood, New Jersey where he lived until he graduated from Columbia High School. He joined the Air Force where he served in Texas and the United Kingdom until his discharge... Read More

Busch Funeral and Crematory Services - Avon Lake