Ford Patrick

Patrick, Ford 1935 - 2021 Ford M. Patrick, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Greg and Carolyn; and 9 grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. For full obituary please visit: www.rutherfordfuneralhome... Read More

Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home