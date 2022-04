Peggy Rogers Williams

Peggy Rogers Williams Peggy Rogers Williams, age 77 of Rockvale, died Friday, June 6, 2014 at her home. She was a native of the Longview Community and the daughter of the late James and Myrtle Brannon Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford D. Williams in 2005. Mrs... Read More

Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro