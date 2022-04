Ronald H. Komar

Ronald H. Komar, 48, of Valley Mills, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2010, in a Waco hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Ron was born in Waco on August 28, 1961, to Melton and Judith Komar. He graduated from Connally High School. He was a volunteer fireman for Lacy... Read More

Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco