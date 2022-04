P. Richard Stradley

P. Richard Stradley Age 83, of Middletown, formerly of Newport, went to be with The Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Richard, also known as Dick, was a graduate of Conrad High School. He retired from Diamond State Telephone/Verizon. Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary... Read More

Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home & Cremation Service