Billie E. Green

Billie E. Green was born on April 15, 1929 in Conroe, Texas. She entered into her eternal rest on January 17, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. She was 92 years of age. Billie was the daughter of Claude Atkinson and Ruth Gandy Atkinson Groce. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother... Read More

Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis