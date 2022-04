Sarah Parker

Sarah Parker March 12, 1934 - May 14, 2021 Conway, South Carolina - Sarah Watts Parker, age 87, widow of the late Hoyt P. Parker, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence. Born March 12, 1934 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Don and Lena Allen Watts... Read More

