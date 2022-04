Raymond D. Wamsley

Raymond "Bud" Duane Wamsley, passed away October 24, 2010 in Springfield, MO, at the age of 78. Raymond was born February 16, 1932 in Wichita, KS, to the late Robert and Isadore Wamsley of Conway Springs, KS. Upon graduation from Conway Springs High School he attended and received... Read More

DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary - Wichita