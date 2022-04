Ryan Keith Benton

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Ryan "Keith" Benton, the youngest of seven, passed away at the age of 49. He was born May 19, 1971 to Ernest Carl and Norma Jean Benton, in Barberton, Ohio. Keith attended Copley High School and lived in the Akron area all his life. He was employed at... Read More

Bacher Funeral Home