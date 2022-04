Nicholas D. Sakran

Nicholas D. Sakran, 68, passed away on August 24 after a long illness. He was born on April 4, 1950 to the late Harvey and Doreen Sakran in Syracuse. He was a graduate of Corcoran High School, and loved to play football. Nick learned the operations of the dry cleaning business as... Read More

Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home