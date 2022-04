Alice Marie Bailiff (Bucquet)

Passed from this life September 2nd 2016 in Grass Valley, California. Born on February 5th 1934 in El Monte, California to Harry & Esther Bucquet. Alice graduated from Corning Union High School in 1951 and soon after met her future husband, Vance. In 1952 the two were married... Read More

Hooper & Weaver Mortuary