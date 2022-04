Robbie R. Pope

ROBBIE R. POPE 9/3/1933 - 10/31/2017 Robbie R. Pope, long time resident of the Desert Communities, passed quietly away in the early morning hours of October 31, 2017 in her home in Bermuda Dunes, California. Her family was with her. She was 84 years old when she finally succumbed... Read More

