Paul Miller Trottman

MADRID, Spain — Paul Miller Trottman, age 93, of Madrid, Spain, passed away on November 26, 2021. He was born and raised in Coshocton, Ohio, graduating from Coshocton High School in 1946 and graduated from Miami University in 1952. He then earned his Ph.D in French from the University... Read More

Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home