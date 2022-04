Alan H. Richards

Alan H. Richards 03/19/1946 - 01/07/2020 Alan Howard Richards, 73, passed away at home in Cottage Grove, OR Tuesday Jan 7, 2020. Just like he lived his life, he fought to the end zone with all his one liners. "Farm house! Right arm! Out of socket!" He was born in Eugene March 19... Read More

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel