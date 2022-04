Herbert Leon McRoberts

Herbert Leon McRoberts, 89, was born Jan. 5, 1930, at the original Witham Hospital in Lebanon. He died at home and went to be with His Lord on March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faedetta Ann (Maple) McRoberts; children, Cindy (Rick) Kramer of Indianapolis, Steve... Read More

Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel