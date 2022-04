Chester "Chet" Golomb

GOLOMB, CHESTER "CHET" 89, of Coventry, passed at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Tomasik) Golomb in 2018. They were married on May 19, 1962. A lifelong resident of Coventry, Chet was a son of the late Thomas and Josephine (Pudlo)... Read More