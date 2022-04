James Whitaker

Whitaker, James Patton LTC US Army (Ret) LTC Pat Whitaker, a proud veteran of the US Army, passed away at the Oak Creek Sporting Club doing exactly what he loved — hunting with his son Nash in the company of Sally his wife of 43 years. He wrote his final chapter. Pat was the son of... Read More

