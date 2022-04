Reta Beth Askew

Reta Beth Askew, daughter of Robert Lewis and Orpha Majora Rahe Favor was born November 6, 1933, in Edmond, Ok. She departed this life July 26, 2005, at the age of 71. On August 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Vernon E. Askew, and to this union two sons and two daughters were... Read More