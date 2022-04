Charles Ethridge

Charles Ethridge Anderson, SC Charles Stephen Ethridge, 51, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Magnolia Manor in Inman, SC. Born on August 11, 1966, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of James Harold Ethridge and the late Elizabeth Patterson. He was a 1984 graduate... Read More

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel