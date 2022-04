Heidi Jo Krichbaum

Heidi Jo Krichbaum Age 55, of Mantua Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 11, 2021. She was born in Ravenna on August 14, 1965 and graduated from Crestwood High School and Maplewood JVS in 1983. She was a dental assistant for Dr. William Miller in Ravenna and Dr... Read More

Arnold Funeral Home - Hartville