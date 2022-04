JoAnn Marie Rinehimer Kotarsky

JoAnn Marie Rinehimer Kotarsky, 47, of Mountain Top, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Dorrance. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday. Read More

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation