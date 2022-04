Kim D. Valentine

Kim Delane Sims-Valentine, 47, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 22, 2007. She will be greeted in heaven by her father, John L. Sims; and grandparents, Thomas C. and Lela M. Henson and Julius J. and Myrtle L. Sims. Memories of Kim's life will be cherished by her husband, Steve Valentine... Read More