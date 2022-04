James Louis Fons

James Louis Fons Milwaukee - James Louis Fons, 90, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Milwaukee, WI went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. James was born May 29, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Edward Fons and the late Casimira Fons. He was also preceded in death by his... Read More

Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg