Alice Ray Baxter

January 4, 2015 Alice Ray Baxter, beloved mother, passed away on January 4, 2015 in Fort Payne at the age of 89. Alice was known to all as a dedicated Christian lady. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert E (Bob) Baxter. She is survived by her daughter... Read More

Wilson Funeral Home - Fort Payne