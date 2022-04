Randi A. Fischer

Randi A. Fischer June 26, 1942 - January 18, 2021 Randi A. Fischer, 78, was called to her heavenly home on Jan. 18. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that will guide them all of their... Read More

