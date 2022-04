Gale A. Daddona

Lewes, Del. resident Gale Anne Daddona, age 45, of the Angola area of Lewes, Del., died suddenly on Tuesday, April 27, 2010 in Lewes as a result of an automobile accident. She was born December 11, 1964 in Suffolk, Va, daughter of Annie Ruth Britt of Currituck, and the late George... Read More