Michael Ronald Stafford

Michael Ronald Stafford Nokomis, FL - Michael Ronald Stafford, 46, resident of Florida passed away in his sleep on June 5, 2020. He was a graduate of Daleville High School (1992) and was active in many sports. He was taught the flooring trade by his father and went on to become self... Read More

