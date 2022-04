Darrell R. Rosson

Darrell R. Rosson went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008, at a local hospital. Darrell was born to G. Richard and Edwina Hart Rosson on March 5, 1960, in Longview, Texas. He was a member of Lake Pointe Church at the time of his death and previously a member of Lakeside... Read More