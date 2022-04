Daniel C. London

Daniel C. London, 63, of Harveys Lake, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at home. He was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 15, 1958, and was the son of the late Ernest and Gwen Slater London. Dan graduated from Dallas High School and worked at Comfort Design, Kingston, for several years... Read More

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc. - Hunlock Creek