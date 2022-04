IsoDean J. Smeltzer (Shenk)

IsoDean J. (Shenk) Smeltzer Dallastown - IsoDean J. (Shenk) Smeltzer, of Dallastown went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:40 AM. She was the loving wife of the late George R. Smeltzer who passed away on November 1, 1989. IsoDean was the daughter of the... Read More

Burg Funeral Home, Inc. - Red Lion