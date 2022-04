Deborah MacDonnell

East Lyme - Deborah (Purvis) MacDonnell of Niantic passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in the arms of the family she loved so much and wasn't quite ready to leave behind. Deb was born July 14, 1964 to Sandra and Richard Purvis. She grew up in Madison with her big brother, Danny, and... Read More

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home - New London