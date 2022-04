Jacquelyn Bonner Esposito

Esposito, Jacquelyn Bonner Greenville: 60, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 13, 2012. Ms. Esposito was born in Dansville, NY on November 7, 1951. She graduated from Dansville High School in 1968 and resided there until 1980, when she relocated with her family... Read More