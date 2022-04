John DeLeon Moïse

John DeLeon Moïse December 7, 1956 - March 17, 2022 Raleigh, North Carolina - On March 17, 2022, John DeLeon Moïse passed away at the age of 65 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Sumter, SC on December 7, 1956 and was preceded in death by his parents and sister... Read More

City of Oaks Cremation